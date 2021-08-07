Legendary Oklahoma State Representative, Civil Rights leader Donald Ross missing in Tulsa, police issue Silver Alert

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Legendary statesman Donald Ross, who served as an Oklahoma State Representative and championed Civil Rights, is missing in the Tulsa area.

Donald Ross

The Tulsa Police Department issued a Silver Alert for 80-year-old Donald Ross, who went missing Friday, Aug. 6, after he was discharged from a hospital and took a taxi to the 2700 North Garrison Avenue at around 10 p.m., police told Tulsa-based KJRH.

Ross has several health conditions that put him at risk.

He is in “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death,” the Silver Alert states.

Ross, who is pictured above, is described as 6 feet tall, 265 pounds, bald and as having brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jogger-style sweat pants and the same black T-shirt he is seen wearing in the above photo.

Please immediately call 911 if you see Ross or know of his whereabouts.

Ross, a North Tulsa native, was elected to the Oklahoma House of Representatives in 1982. He served in the House from 1983 to 2003.

He was the Chairman of the Appropriations and Budget Sub-Committee on Health and Social Services for more than 10 years, according to the Uncrowned Community Builders website.

“He is credited for bringing more than $45 million to his predominately African-American district,” the website states.

Ross, an Air Force veteran, devoted his life to progress in Oklahoma.

He was instrumental in Oklahoma becoming the first Southern state to remove the Confederate flag from the Capitol grounds in 1989, according to the Tulsa People website.

Ross also served as Chairman of the Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus from 1982 to 1984 and 1986 to 1988, and was secretary and chairman of the House of Representatives Democratic Caucus and vice-chairman of the Tulsa County Democratic Party.

He helped develop the Greenwood Cultural Center as the principal fundraiser for the $3.5 million multi-purpose, history and children’s center.

The Center was dedicated in 1995 in the heart of the historic Greenwood District, which was destroyed during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Ross also worked as the principal organizer of the 75th anniversary commemorating the Race Massacre, according to Uncrowned Community Builders.

A white mob laid siege to Tulsa’s Greenwood District, a prosperous Black community referred to as Black Wall Street, from May 31 to June 1, 1921. The mob killed and wounded scores of Black community members and looted and set fire to homes and businesses.

The 35-block district that had boomed with hundreds of thriving black businesses was reduced to charred ruins. Amid the destruction, hundreds of Black residents were killed and 800 others injured.

Historians believe as many as 300 people were killed in the massacre.