Governor granted more power under bill amid pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - The House and Senate met today for the first time in almost 3 weeks and both sides overwhelmingly approved measures to help fight COVID-19 and to help fix a sagging state budget.

“It gives us an opportunity to respond to the pandemic,” said Rep. Jon Echols about a 98-1 vote in his chamber to approve the Governor’s Emergency Health Declaration.

State Rep. Tommy Hardin is the only one to vote no.

“My actions today are not in any way meant to diminish the suffering of Oklahomans who may be ill with COVID-19 or who have lost loved ones to this disease. I don’t believe, however, that this current health crisis meets the requirements of the Catastrophic Health Emergency Act. I believe the Legislature could have worked with the governor to grant him specific authority on some of the sections of law in this act. Furthermore, the Legislature could have extended that more limited authority for longer than 30 days, ending the requirement for multiple days of special session, saving the taxpayers money,” said Hardin.

The declaration had never been used before.

“This gives the governor very, very broad powers,” said the House Majority Leader.

It comes out of legislation passed post-9/11.

It will allow the governor greater authority to overturn rules and regulation in the fight against coronavirus.

It will also provide the Chief Executive Office with funds up to $50 million to fight COVID-19.

With better flexibility with resources and procedures, it will allow the state to specifically secure more hospital beds and giving first responders a heads up when going out on a call that might involve a coronavirus positive situation.

The measure, also approved overwhelmingly by the Senate, is only good for 30 days. It would have to be approved again to extend it. House democrats voted in favor of the measure but they still have questions.

“Does the Governor plan under this act to follow what some municipalities are doing and issue a statewide shelter in place order rather than what he has done right now?” said Rep. Emily Virgin, House Minority Leader.

House and Senate members are doing their best to fight the spread of COVID-19 at the Capitol.

Temperatures were taken before members and media could enter the building. Social distancing is also in effect, with only 10 people allowed in each chamber at a time to cast their votes.

Many legislators are wearing mask and some voting online by proxy.

“We really feel like Oklahoma needed to see its government up and operating,” said Rep. Terry O’Donnell, House Majority Whip.

The state government also working today to fix an $416 million budget shortfall for 2020.

The House and Senate approved three bills that allow state rainy day funds to be used to fill the hole.

“We don’t need to see cuts in agencies...it would be devastating to not only the health of our government but to the moral of Oklahomans,” said O’Donnell.

The Governor was supposed to attend a board of equalization meeting today to work on the budget shortfall, but that meeting was canceled.

Stitt’s office says it's due to a technical issue with the legislation passed today by the House.

Reportedly the Governor is upset that the recently passed bills won’t allow for Rainy Day funds to go toward his Digital Transformation Initiative.

Gov. Stitt says he plans to work with the Legislature to fix the budget shortfall this week and the postponement of the BOE meeting won't affect the state’s fight against COVID-19.