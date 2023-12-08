OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Chair of the House Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee on Education is airing his frustrations with the ‘lack of transparency and cooperation’ from State Superintendent Ryan Walters and Senior Advisor Matt Langston on several issues involving the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, says legislators have sent numerous requests for information from OSDE and are being ignored.

The subcommittee has requested more information from Walters and OSDE on out-of-state teacher recruitment and school districts’ grade-level performance, an update to the $2 million Metrics Software purchase for data management and analytics, and all emails sent to Ryan Walters’ Every Kid Counts email address.

The original request was sent Nov. 15. A deadline of Nov. 27 was set for the recruitment and Metrics requests. Nov. 30 was the deadline for Walters’ emails.

A follow-up inquiry was sent to Walters on Dec. 6.

In response to these requests, Matt Langston sent just two sentences.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Matt Langston reply to House Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee on Education

Now, McBride says the lack of answers from Walters and his advisor shows the Legislature cannot trust information coming from OSDE, which, in turn, could impact the money spent on education in Oklahoma.

Throughout the last two years, my colleagues and I have tried to find numerous ways to work with OSDE leadership as we chart a path forward for education in our state. Our efforts have been met with standoffishness, immaturity and a total lack of transparency and accountability on the part of Superintendent Walters and his advisor Matt Langston. The latest retort received from Langston was in response to an inquiry asking for information about teacher recruitment numbers, a Metrics Software update and emails sent to Superintendent Walters’ Every Kid Counts email address. Rather than providing this information, Langston responded with sarcasm and disrespect towards the Legislature. It is important for OSDE leadership to remember that the Legislature, not the Department, is in charge of appropriating and overseeing state tax dollars. This responsibility comes with a duty to make sure that the appropriated dollars are being spent properly by the agencies and departments under the Legislature’s purview. Previous Oklahoma Politics Legislator frustrated with OSDE response to inquiry State Chamber, OK Farm Bureau challenge minimum wage hike Flash Point: The team tackles aide to Israel and Ukraine, Oklahoma child labor laws The Legislature cannot tell if anything we are hearing from OSDE about where and how dollars are being spent is true, because Superintendent Walters and Sr. Advisor Langston refuse to answer the most basic inquiries. The only logical conclusions that can be drawn from their lack of cooperation are that they are either lying about where the money is going, or they are hiding something. Based on the way that Superintendent Walters and his advisor have acted towards legislative inquiries into OSDE spending, we have no way to determine if state taxpayer dollars are being spent properly by the department. Rather than responding with childish wordplay, it is my sincere hope that they will begin to work with the Legislature to make sure we are all doing right by the children and families of Oklahoma. At the end of the day, this needs to be about the kids, not ego. Representative Mark McBride, R-Moore

Posted his response on his X, formerly Twitter, account.

I’ve never seen a more whiney Democrat in my life. McBride continues to cry for attention while promoting failed policies, backing woke indoctrination, and promoting porn in schools while working hand in hand with the Democrats and the liberal media. He’s made every union leader and liberal extremist proud. No Oklahoman can take him seriously. Matt Langston, Senior Advisor, Oklahoma State Department of Education