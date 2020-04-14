Legislators sue governor-chaired Board of Equalization over budget dispute

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Just a week after legislators passed a revenue failure bill that Governor Stitt refused to sign, state House and Senate leaders are suing the Oklahoma State Board of Equalization in order to force a revenue failure declaration.

It looks like cuts to the Digital Transformation Initiative could be a sticking point as the governor and legislators try to fix a huge budget deficit.

On April 6, the Senate and the House overwhelmingly approved three bills that would allow the state to use money from its Rainy Day funds to help fix the budget deficit.

On April 9, Gov. Kevin Stitt refused to sign one of three bills designed to address the financial crisis, alleging some lawmakers were playing “Washington D.C. politics.”

“House leadership wanted to use this time to play Washington D.C. politics and sneak in some last minute changes while Oklahomans are hurting,” Stitt said.

Stitt claims he and legislative leaders met last week and agreed on a series of bills to plug the $450 million budget holes.

But in order for the funds to be used, the State Board of Equalization must declare a budget shortfall.

Last week, the governor abruptly canceled a meeting where that was slated to happen because one of those bills was amended, cutting some funding to his Digital Transformation Initiative.

“What’s so disappointing, as while we are working 24 hours a day to address the COVID crisis, and to come in here and play politics is very disappointing,” Stitt said.

On Thursday, he signed two of the three bills funding the state though April, but wants lawmakers to come back to the capitol to rework legislation to fund May and June.

“He didn’t get exactly what he wanted, so he is holding things up,” said Rep. Forrest Bennet.

The governor’s office says that is a $930,000 cut. House members say its just over $250,000.

“It's no secret that Gov. Stitt has wanted more power since being elected as governor. He is wanting more power over purse strings, and that’s just not the purview of the governor. The legislature’s job is to guard the revenue. I’m not sure the legislature is ready to give up that piece of power yet, and I don’t think they should,” Rep. Jason Dunnington said.

Today, the deadline for Governor Stitt to sign or veto the bill, House and Senate leaders filed a lawsuit against the Board of Equalization in order to declare the revenue failure and access Rainy Day funds.

The Oklahoma State Board of Equalization contains the governor, state auditor, state treasurer, lieutenant governor, attorney general, president of the board of agriculture, and superintendent of public instruction.

KFOR reached out to Governor Stitt's office and they sent us the following response:

“The governor and his senior staff members are all at the Governor’s Solution Task Force headquarters working on the state’s comprehensive response to COVID-19 and have not been able to fully review the lawsuit.”

Read the lawsuit in full below.