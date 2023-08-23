OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – LEGO lovers of all ages are invited to enjoy a new convention launching in Oklahoma City in September.

According to Brick Convention, the LEGO Convention is being held at the OKC Convention Center on September 16 and 17.

LEGO Convention coming to Oklahoma City. Image courtesy Brick Convention.

LEGO Convention coming to Oklahoma City. Image courtesy Brick Convention.

LEGO Convention coming to Oklahoma City. Image courtesy Brick Convention.

LEGO Convention coming to Oklahoma City. Image courtesy Brick Convention.

LEGO Convention coming to Oklahoma City. Image courtesy Brick Convention.

Officials say professional LEGO artists will be there to display their creations and meet with fans. There will also be meet-and-greets with various LEGO celebs, including the cast of the LEGO Masters show.

“LEGO fans will be able to get creative in the Construction Zone, with thousands of bricks available, as well as live builds to watch and engage with. Galleries have also been set up with life-sized and extraordinary LEGO models on display.” said Brick Convention.

The convention also features:

LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise, retired LEGO sets, new LEGO Sets, Hard-to-Find LEGO, and goodies from multiple different vendors

Star Wars Zone: Amazing LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe

Brick Pits: with thousands of LEGO bricks to build with

Professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets

Fan Zone: epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders

Tickets are $14.99 and are expected to sell-out quickly.

To learn more or buy tickets, visit brickconvention.com/okc.