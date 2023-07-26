BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) — A Bethany Boy Scout troop’s leadership project was vandalized only one month after it was unveiled at two local parks.

“It helps improve the community and improve the parks,” said Joshua Fields, The Troop leader.

Fields just wanted to help his community when he and 12 other scouts installed lending libraries at Ripper Park and Eldon Lyon Park.

“I thought that it would help not necessarily education, but like recreational reading,” stated Fields.

The troop spent hours and over a month building the libraries, through it he said they distributed loads of books.

“Almost every time I would find brand new and different books,” said Fields.

Recently vandals destroyed both libraries.

“I’m not so much angry as I was kind of disappointed,” expressed Fields.

People who visit the parks have wasted no time stepping in.

“We’ve already seen the community reaching out to help try and get the supplies to rebuild some of them,” stated Fields.

While neighbors offer help, city leaders are focused on finding the vandal, asking the public to contact them with any information.

Between 7/24/2023 and 7/25/2023, the Lending Libraries at Eldon Lyon Park and Ripper Park were vandalized. The libraries were made possible by the hard work of a local resident to earn his Eagle Scout and to improve the community and parks. It is unfortunate that someone decided to spend seconds destroying something that took our local resident hours to build. We are asking anyone with information to contact the Bethany Police Department at 405-789-2323. If you have any surveillance or video of the incident send it to video@bethanypd.org. Bethany Police Department

Regardless of the setback, Fields said he has one thing on his mind.

“Damage control, like seeing about rebuilding and reinstalling them,” added Fields.

Although the troop does plan to rebuild they said they will pick new locations to install the libraries.