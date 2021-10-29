Lengthy manhunt for suspect who allegedly shot Pottawatomie County deputy 7 times ends; suspect and estranged wife both found dead

BETHEL ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said a suspect who shot a Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office deputy several times was found dead near his Bethel Acres home after a manhunt that lasted several hours Friday. The suspect’s estranged wife was also found dead.

Braedon Chesser 2018. Pic from OHP

“Shots fired, I’m hit!” said the deputy to dispatch. “Shots fired, shots fired, shots fired!”

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the yet-to-be-identified Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s deputy was shot seven times around 7:30 a.m. Friday, after responding to a domestic violence call on Austin Drive in Bethel Acres.

OHP Troopers said 27-year-old Braedon Chesser pulled the trigger.

“It sounds like he’s getting into the gun cabinet. He’s angry about a divorce,” said the dispatcher. “He’s banging on the bathroom door and telling her to leave.”

With a deputy down, OHP said it responded to the call for backup.

“We established a perimeter very quicky. Our tactical team was then requested and then air support was requested,” said Trooper Eric Foster.

Several other law enforcement agencies, ATF, FBI and SWAT teams responded on the ground and in the sky, not knowing if the 27 year old, dressed in all black, was on foot or in a vehicle.

The law enforcement agencies set up a large perimeter, searching every square foot, while neighbors wondered what was going on.

OSBI said Chesser was found dead near his home at around 5 p.m.

“He was about 100 yards behind his home in the woods and he was deceased,” said Brook Arbeitman, the public information officer for OSBI.

Right now, agents could not elaborate on how he died. That is up to the Medical Examiner.

“Also at the scene, inside the home, was his wife, Sarah Chesser. She was inside and deceased. And again, the Medical Examiner will come out and determine manner of death,” said Arbeitman.

Sarah Chesser was 25-years-old.

The scene of the shooting.

Meanwhile, during the search, neighbors were left wondering what was going on.

“And you hear the helicopters going over, and when you hear them going over, you think, ‘Does that mean they’re closer than what I thought they were? Because I thought they were further south,’” a nearby neighbor told KFOR.

The neighbor opened News 4’s knock on her door armed with a gun. She said she feared for her safety. She was too afraid to show her home or face on camera.

“I just feel like it’s unsafe to leave right now, because I have no idea where this person is. I don’t want to leave my home unprotected,” she said. “I just hope they catch him. I hope they catch him alive. I don’t want to see anyone else injured.”

Throughout the course of the day, the investigation changed hands. Earlier, OHP was speaking on behalf of the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office. Now, the investigation is in the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s hands.

OHP said the deputy who was shot is in stable condition and is being treated at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

Gov. Kevin Stitt posted on social media to say he’s heartbroken to hear about the shooting.

“The Bible tells us God is our refuge and strength, and present in our time of trouble. I’m told the deputy is stable and awaiting surgery. I’m praying for his recovery,” Stitt said.

I was heartbroken to learn a Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Deputy was shot this morning.



The Bible tells us God is our refuge and strength, and present in our time of trouble.



— Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) October 29, 2021