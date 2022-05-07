SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – OG&E is still working to restore power to customers in Seminole, days after a tornado tore through the city, leaving thousands in darkness.

OG&E’s power outage map shows less than 830 customers were without power across Oklahoma, as of 3:50 p.m. Saturday, including less than 770 in the City of Seminole.

Seminole was hit by a tornado on Monday and by a stronger tornado on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s tornado caused widespread damage to homes, buildings, trees and power lines.

Several thousand people in Seminole County lost power because of the tornadic weather.

OG&E crews began working that night to restore power.

Tornado damage in Seminole, Oklahoma 5.4.22 Photo KFOR.

The energy company issued a news release saying they are still working to restore power in the area.

“We anticipate having power restored to a majority of customers who can receive power by Saturday night,” the news release states. “The remaining customers are expected to be restored by Sunday evening due to heavy demolition and construction needs in certain areas of Seminole with extensive tornado damage.”

Crews have so far used 182 poles, 46 transformers and 55,000 feet of overhead line to restore power.

Community members are advised to stay safe and stay away from downed power lines and anything a downed line is touching. Call (800) 522-6870 to report downed power lines.

Customers can report power outages online by logging into their OG&E account, by calling 800-522-6870, or by signing up for myOGEalerts. To view a map of reported outages, visit System Watch at oge.com/outage.

