“Let’s encourage but not mandate,” Sen. Lankford talks repealing vaccine mandates

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Weeks after President Biden announced vaccination requirements for federal workers, a U.S. senator from Oklahoma says he wants to repeal that order.

“I do think it should be a choice. I think individuals should be able to choose whether they get the vaccine or not. I encourage people to get the vaccine. I got the vaccine, everyone in my family got the vaccine. We encourage people to do it. Literally, you can return back to the workplace and some other places with a sense of confidence after you have it. But there are some individuals that have already had COVID, don’t want to take the vaccine as well, they have recovered from it as well. They already have the antibodies. Other folks are in cancer treatment, other things, other folks have religious issues with it. So I want to make sure those individuals are also honored. We’re Americans here. We’re not trying to be able to compel someone to be able to take this vaccine at this point. We’re very grateful we’re seeing the numbers actually drop significantly, and hopefully those continue to be able to drop. But in the meantime, I pushed back. Met with the White House again yesterday, met with them the day before, continue to be able to push on the most basic thing; Americans need to have the right to be able to choose. Let’s encourage but not mandate,” said Sen. James Lankford to KFOR.

At this point, Lankford said those federal mandates are wreaking havoc on federal contractors’ union agreements.

“We just need to be able to have some basic respect for individuals and their choices at this point, while we still encourage people to take the vaccine,” he said.

Sen. Lankford also talked about new accusations coming from a whistleblower who worked at Facebook.

Frances Haugen, 37, is the whistleblower who leaked internal data that apparently shows the tech giant puts profits over the wellbeing of people as well as promotes division. She accuses that the platform knew for years of the site’s harmful effects on young teens and promotion of hateful content online.

“It’s been exceptionally frustrating because this is something as a parent, you know and you sense when you go through it, that they knew it was harmful. It was increasing the suicide rate. It was increasing other insecurities among young girls. They continue to be able to drive it because it kept people online and kept advertisers going. That is not helpful for us. It is obviously something that has got to continue to be engaged. There are multiple other areas of the platform that we’ve seen major problems of their own, censorship and other things, and the way they’re actually buying out other companies, trying to be able to lock out their competition. So there’s trust issues here. There’s all kinds of things that are going on that definitely continue to need investigation and a push to try to fix,” he said.