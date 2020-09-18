Letter encouraging Oklahomans to vote causing confusion among recipients

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you plan to vote in the November election, officials say you only have a few weeks left to update your voter registration.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Election Board say the deadline to register to vote or update your voter registration is Friday, Oct. 9.

However, a mailer from a Tulsa-based organization is causing some confusion among Oklahoma voters.

The organization ‘OKVOTE’ has sent out mailers to Oklahoma residents, saying their voter registration is not up-to-date.

Officials say you shouldn’t panic, but it’s always a good idea to double check your voter registration.

“State and county election officials are not affiliated with OKVOTE nor with this mailing. We encourage voters who received this letter to use the official OK Voter Portal their County Election Board to confirm their voter registration,” said State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax.

Officials with ‘OKVote’ say they used a third-party direct mail company to identify Oklahomans who had recently moved and who were not listed in public records as registered voters.

They say the process used to identify the voters was flawed, resulting in some Oklahomans who were already registered to vote receiving the mailer.

In all, they estimate anywhere between one to two percent of those who received the mailer were either already registered or recently registered to vote.

“Any amount of voter confusion is regrettable, and we sincerely apologize for this mistake,” said

Mark Whitmire, founder of OKVote. “Our goal is to help every eligible resident register to vote so

their voice can be heard in all elections, and we aim to fulfill this mission with transparency and

accountability. Our intention has always been to help, not hurt, the work of our state and county

election boards, and we will work to ensure all of our efforts going forward meet this goal. We

appreciate the work our statewide and local election boards are doing and we apologize for the

unnecessary distraction this has caused them.”

To confirm your voter registration, visit the election board’s website.

LATEST STORIES: