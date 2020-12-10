Letter to OSDH employees indicates plan to privatize Public Health Lab

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Management of the Public Health Laboratory run by the Oklahoma State Department of Health will soon be privatized, according to a letter sent to employee Tuesday.

OSDH officials said the lab will not become a privatized entity, but that a “privatized” manager could increase efficiency for the lab.

The letter, obtained by KFOR, was sent by Interim Health Commissioner Lance Frye to inform employees “of the intent to consider private sector alternatives to the management of the Oklahoma Pandemic Center for Innovation and Excellence (‘OPCIE’), the Public Health Laboratory (‘Public Health Lab’), and related facilities that will be located in Stillwater, Oklahoma.”

Following this letter was an email from OSDH Director of Human Resources Rosangela Miguel assuring OPCIE and Public Health Lab employees that if a proposal “to privatize the management” is accepted, “all OSDH employees will remain employees of the State.”

The move to privatize was immediately met with harsh criticism from the Oklahoma Public Employees Association, a group representing employees across Oklahoma state agencies.

“It shows very poor leadership, or really no leadership at all from the governor of the state of Oklahoma, Kevin Stitt, and the health department director,” said OPEA executive director Stearling Zeary.

He argued several critical services conducted by the Public Health Lab, including testing for a number of disease and birth defects, should remain under a state agency.

The OPEA also alleged that privatizing the lab will cost taxpayers more money, and that the move from Oklahoma City to Stillwater could mean losing experienced employees in the middle of the pandemic.

“This is not a smart move period,” Zeary said, “especially in the situation we’re in with the pandemic. We need to be focusing those resources on that.”

However, OSDH officials said that what was said in the letter has been misconstrued, and that “privatize” has a broader meaning than what is commonly understood.

“We are not privatizing Public Health Lab,” said OSDH deputy commissioner Travis Kirkpatrick.

The agency is considering a management agreement with Prairie One Solutions, a not-for-profit subsidiary of the OSU Research Foundation.

Prairie One Solutions would ideally find efficiencies in how the lab is run and what services are offered.

“The current staff, they’re all welcome and we hope they all move over and transition to Stillwater,” Kirkpatrick said. “And we want to find ways for maybe place gaps that we don’t currently fill with Public Health Lab that we could, and increase our ability to serve citizens.”

He said the management agreement would still place oversight and decisions under the OSDH.

As for an increased bottom line, Kirkpatrick said part of the benefit would be that Prairie One Solutions would find ways through its “public-private relationships” to increase revenue for OSDH in ways that wouldn’t affect taxpayers or the price of current services.

OSDH released the following statement Wednesday evening:

“OSDH is not privatizing the Public Health Lab. We are considering a management agreement with Prairie One, a not-for-profit subsidiary of the OSU Research Foundation. This agreement, which has not been finalized, would allow OSDH to focus on and strengthen public health priorities to better serve Oklahomans and leverage public resources to maximize our capabilities. “Privatize” is broadly defined under state statute – it means to enter into a contract for the performance of a duty or function that is currently being performed by a state employee. In an effort to be fully transparent, we sent the letter to employees to ensure we are meeting all legal requirements outlined in state statute. OSDH will be considering alternative proposals submitted by employees. The Public Health Lab and its operation will continue to be under the oversight of the State Department of Health and its functions would be strengthened by this partnership. Our employees would remain state employees with opportunities to utilize their expertise to innovate and collaborate as they build a national model. This unique arrangement would help us build a state-of-the-art lab utilizing all the expertise our state has to offer.” OKLAHOMA STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

The OPEA issued the following statement:

“Plans by the Oklahoma State Department of Health to privatize the services of the state’s Public Health Lab will cost taxpayers more money and water down critical lab services, according to the Oklahoma Public Employees Association. The department sent a letter to its lab staff today notifying them of plans to privatize management of the lab as part of its proposed move to Stillwater. ‘The lab staff who have more than 500 years combined experience were among the first to conduct COVID testing in addition to the other important tests it performs daily for Oklahomans yet the OSDH tells them that they intend to contract out to private entities to manage the lab,’ said OPEA Executive Director Sterling Zearley. ‘These are front-line health professionals who continue to be pushed aside by health department leadership. The lab employees have rights and we will make sure those rights are upheld.’ ‘The health department’s track record of how it treats its employees is poor and continues today but an equally important issue is how this move will dilute the services the lab provides. The public health lab must remain ‘public’ and not under the umbrella of the pandemic center,’” he said. ‘OPEA opposes privatization and the arbitrary decision by the state to relocate the lab to Stillwater and place it under the proposed Pandemic Center for Innovation and Excellence and we will fight these moves,’ he said.” OKLAHOMA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION

