Oklahoma Highway Patrol outside the State Capitol after a letter containing an unknown substance arrived. Image KFOR

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency responders were called to the Oklahoma State Capitol on Tuesday after a letter containing an unknown substance arrived at the capitol.

Trooper Eric Foster, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokesman, confirmed to KFOR that such a letter was received at the capitol.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department’s HAZMAT Team and OHP Bomb Squad were called to the scene. Those officials determined that the substance inside the letter was not hazardous.

Foster said he is not aware of the letter being addressed to anyone in particular, nor of any specific threat.

No further details were available.