BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Levi Reed has spent months in the hospital due to a brain disorder but has found hope after a viral post from his family causes people all over the world to send him letters.

“Thank you to everyone, your letters have made the trip to the hospital and all of the surgeries worth it,” said Levi while struggling to speak.

Levi and OU’s Bob Stoops. Picture from viral post that brought the letters to Levi. Levi seen with his many letters. Levi before the incident. Levi before the incident.

His mother Gretchen Reed said Levi suffers from Hydrocephalus which is a brain disease that can leave someone unable to do much of anything. He’s left with hearing and short-term memory loss, along with difficulty walking and swallowing.

“March 20th he came home from school with a really bad headache and vomiting and we took him back to the ER,” said Gretchen.

Eventually, the family went to Bethany Children’s Health Center where Levi began improving slowly day by day.

“I put out a Facebook post back in June just asking for support and that post went viral. Then a friend wanted to throw a “card shower,” said Gretchen.

The family went from a couple of dozen to a thousand or more from all over the world.

“It was amazing,” said Gretchen.

Lining the room where Levi stays are cards from everywhere and everyone. Dozens have already been opened and there are bins where hundreds more are waiting to be opened.

“They exceeded our expectations,” said Gretchen.

Levi’s family continues to do so much for him, his Aunt even mailed Levi’s hero in the hopes that he would come to visit.

“He’s now my Sooner buddy,” said former Oklahoma University head coach Bob Stoops in a video the hospital captured and posted. That was Levi’s hero who saw his Aunt’s note and visited several times.

“He is the biggest OU fan, the biggest,” said Gretchen.

She said Stoops has been to visit Levi several times and has said he will be back again. All over the room are also memorabilia, shirts, and more all signed by Stoops.

Things given to Levi signed by Bob Stoops, Jason White, and more. A letter captured by Bethany Medical Children’s Center from Japan.

“Boomer Sooner,” said Levi, several times.

Gretchen also says Levi loves playing sports especially football and misses it.

Levi has lost his hearing and barely is able to speak but the letters and visits from all of his heroes his mother says have made his time in the hospital brighter.

Bethany Children’s Health Center continues to take care of Levi and his family through it all. They highlighted the family in a post called Levi’s Letters.

“This place, the staff, the letters, everything has brought hope to him,” said Gretchen.

“Boomer Sooner, OU will never lose,” said Levi.

If you would like to help the Reed family and Levi during this time you can do so here.

The address to send letters is:

Bethany Children’s Health Center

Levi Reed-RM 411

6800 NW 39th Expressway

Bethany, OK 73008