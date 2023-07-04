EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Tens of thousands of spectators lined the streets of downtown Edmond for the Libertyfest parade, one of America’s top Independence Day celebrations.

LibertyFest, Image courtesy KFOR

Families enjoyed watching all of the floats while waving the stars and stripes as they passed by. The 4 Warn Storm Team’s Interceptor 4, along with with News 4’s Adria Goins and Dylan Brown, walked the parade route waving to spectators.

LibertyFest, Image courtesy KFOR

LibertyFest, Image courtesy KFOR

Libertyfest concludes tonight with a grand fireworks show from Hafer Park starting at 9:30pm.