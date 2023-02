OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s own celebrity and superstar Garth Brooks is celebrating his 61st birthday with a special shout-out posted from the Library of Congress saying, “happy birthday to the Yukon native.”

This Nov. 8, 2017 file photo shows Garth Brooks at the 51st annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Brooks, whose hits include “Friends in Low Places,” and “The Thunder Rolls,” will receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song in March 2020. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood, visited the Library of Congress according to the Library of Congress in 2020 and left with their readers cards.