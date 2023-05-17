EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond police say they’re getting new cameras, but these won’t be focused on humans.

This summer, the Edmond Police Department will conduct a 60-day Automated License Plate Reader pilot program.

The camera system is designed to capture license plates and vehicle characteristics.

Officials say when a stolen or wanted vehicle is detected, a real-time alert is sent to law enforcement officers.

Organizers say those alerts help with wanted or missing people, including Amber and Silver alerts.

The department says 10 cameras will be installed within the next six to eight weeks around the City of Edmond.