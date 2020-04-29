Life.Church donates $200,000 to food banks across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As COVID-19 affected businesses across the state, food banks across Oklahoma have seen a dramatic rise in the number of people seeking help.

Life.Church recently donated more than $200,000 in relief grants to local organizations as part of a COVID-19 response effort.

“It’s amazing to see our church family coming together to do everything we can to help one another in this time of economic uncertainty,” said Life.Church Senior Pastor Craig Groeschel. “We’re grateful that we’re able to join the countless ministries and businesses in our community that are helping meet the needs of those who desperately need relief right now.”

Life.Church attenders have given generously toward the church’s COVID-19 Response fund, which helped make grants to the following Oklahoma organizations possible:

Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma received $50,000 to continue serving its more than 300 community-based partner agencies across the state. More than 96 cents out of every dollar donated goes to fight hunger in our state.

Hunger Free Oklahoma, which works to give all Oklahomans access to affordable, nutritious food, received $50,000. In partnership with 10 Tulsa restaurants, Hunger Free Oklahoma is distributing 30,000 meals per week to students in the Tulsa Public Schools district while helping to keep local restaurants in business through the pandemic.

Tulsa Dream Center received $15,000 to continue weekly drive-thru grocery giveaways and meal deliveries to those in need in North Tulsa and the surrounding areas. In the last six weeks, they have provided more than 100,000 meals.

Legacy Parenting Center received $9,000 to help offset the expense of diapers and formula for families in Shawnee.

14 local food pantries received $6,000 each to help meet the needs in their local communities, including The Bridge in Mustang, Tulakes Food Pantry, Community Market of Pottawatomie County, Chisholm Heights Baptist Church, Owasso Community Resources, Inc., Broken Arrow Neighbors, Bixby Outreach Center, Compassionate Hands, John 3:16, Jenks Community Food Bank, Food and Shelter in Norman, Central Oklahoma Community Action, Manna Pantry in Yukon, and The Salvation Army of Shawnee.

So far, Life.Church attendees have given more than $800,000 for COVID-19 relief.

Organizers say additional grants will go toward forgiving medical debt for first responders and medical personnel, providing food and masks to New York City’s homeless population, and purchasing technology for nursing homes to make virtual visits possible.