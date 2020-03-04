Life Church pastor, Craig Groeschel, enters self-quarantine after attending conference with someone who tested positive for Coronavirus

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – After attending a conference in Germany and learning of another pastor contracting novel coronavirus, Life Church pastor Craig Groeschel has imposed a self-quarantine for two weeks to ensure he has not contracted the virus.

According to the conference organizers, the Willow Creek Leadership Congress 2020 in Germany was ended early after a planned speaker tested positive for the coronavirus.

He was never present during the conference. However, he was in contact with conference leaders during the preparation of the congress.

According to the German health authority, people who came into contact with the infected person were not contagious until Friday evening and were isolated in time.

Health officials do not believe any conference-goers, aside from those who made contact with the infected person, are at risk of contracting the virus.

“The speaker who was originally affected is already on the mend.

In the early evening, we learned that a couple who had been in quarantine before the congress tested positive for Corona today; another person as well. So far, however, they show only slight or no symptoms. The measure recommended by the health authority to quarantine all direct contact persons has thus proven its worth. It is to be expected that further positive tests could be carried out in this group. This means that nothing has changed in the basic assessment for the conference participants. However, we are all the more grateful that we made the clear decision to terminate it as a precaution.” Willow Creek Leadership Congress 2020 organizers

The current recommendations for persons under investigation suggest a 2-week quarantine to prevent infection transmission.