Life.Church teams up with OBI to host blood drive

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the state’s blood supply, a local church is hoping to help the Oklahoma Blood Institute restock its supply.

Life.Church announced that it is partnering with the OBI for a statewide blood drive.

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, people will be able to donate blood by making an appointment at select Life.Church locations.

“This pandemic has proven to be the greatest challenge to Oklahoma’s blood supply that we’ve ever seen,” said John Armitage, MD, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “Our state has an immediate need for healthy, eligible blood donors because children with cancer can’t wait for treatment and trauma patients can’t wait for a transfusion.”

Organizers say COVID-19 antibody testing will also be available for all donors over the age of 18.

During the event, OBI hopes to see nearly 500 donors. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with O Negative type blood.

Appointments are needed to participate.

The participating Life.Church locations are as follows:

9001 N. Broadway Extension in Oklahoma City

19603 E. Admiral Pl. in Catoosa

2916 S. Telephone Rd. in Moore

5801 S. Elm Pl. in Broken Arrow

1101 E. Main St. in Yukon.

To make an appointment, visit OBI’s website or call 1-877-340-8777.