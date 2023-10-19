OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A brand new Naloxone and Fentanyl Test Strip vending machine is opened at the Oklahoma County Courthouse. It’s in partnership with Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

It’s located on the ground floor of the courthouse by the other vending machines.

“This is actually one of the most populated area zip codes that has had so many attacks,” said Brian Maughan, the Oklahoma County Commissioner District 2.

Oklahoma city police said in September, they had 13 incidents where 20 doses of Narcan were used.

“I think the nature of what goes on at the courthouse; there’s a lot of people that are facing several crisis in their family and they may be turning to substance abuse. If we know that this is here, they could at least get here and get to it, if need be,” said Maughan.

Commissioner Maughan’s office worked to get the machine up and running.

“We pursued to see if we could get one and we approved it by the board of county commissioners so that we can have it here available to the public,” said Maughan.

On October 6th, it was officially open for the public.

It’s completely free to use and only requires submitting a zip code on the touch screen pad.

“If it just saves one life, this will be worth having done,” said Maughan.

Commissioner Maughan says the machine is connected to WIFI, so if it starts to run low on inventory, it automatically will alert the system to get a re-stock shipped in.