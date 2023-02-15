OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The man convicted in a deadly 2015 head-on crash in north Oklahoma City had his life sentence modified in a Oklahoma County court.

In April of 2015, officials said Kelly Corn was heading the wrong way on the Kilpatrick Turnpike when he slammed into Shavon McNack’s car.

McNack’s 6-year-old son, Saxton Watley, died from injuries he sustained in the crash; she and another son were seriously injured in the collision.

Investigators say Corn was high on meth and other drugs when he caused the wreck.

Court records show he was ultimately charged with second-degree murder, two counts of causing an accident resulting in great bodily injury while driving under the influence, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and leaving the scene of an accident involving an unattended vehicle.

On August 23, 2018, Corn received a life sentence in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, related to the second degree murder charge.

The decision to modify the sentence Wednesday came following emotional appeals from Corn and his attorney, as well as an attorney who read a victim impact statement on behalf of the family of Saxton.

An attorney read a statement on behalf of the victim’s family, who objected to the modification.

The statement referenced a ‘stupid decision’ that changed the ultimate ‘trajectory for the family’, as well as the belief that Corn should pay for the ‘good, bad and ugly’.

Standing before the judge with his attorney, Corn apologized to the family while asking for leniency.

“I’m so sorry that I’m the one that caused the loss,” he said, while adding that his time in jail had changed his perspective.

The decision was delivered by Judge Heather E. Coyle, following the consideration of a Judicial Review Report for consideration of sentence modification filed in 2019 on behalf of Corn.

“Not everyone that comes before me has any support [but] you took initiative and your persistence paid off with these programs,” she said, as she addressed Corn with her decision.

During the hearing Coyle stated that she considered several factors during her decision to modify the sentence, including the completion of several rehabilitation programs noting ‘outstanding behavior and work performance’, letters of support and no noted record of misconduct while incarcerated.

A mental health evaluation from 2019 noted that “Mr. Corn is not a threat to society and can lead a productive life post incarceration”.

Corn is currently serving out his sentence at the North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre, Oklahoma.