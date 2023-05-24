YALE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma school district will soon be the home to a lifesaving device.

Later this week, Oklahoma Disaster Restoration will donate an Automated External Defibrillator to the Yale Public School District.

“We are very excited about this new Defibrillator,” said Yale Schools Superintendent Rocky Kennedy. “The more we can do to provide safety for our students, our fans, our coaching staff, and even opposing fans and players, the better.”

The AED is a portable electronic device that automatically diagnoses life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias, which lead to sudden cardiac arrest.

“Just think of growing up in a small town how intertwined our lives are, knowing everyone in that small town. If one person there dies, it affects the whole community,” she said. “Having an AED could save a life! It provides valuable data for first responders and is easy for a layman to set up.”

AEDs are designed to be used by anyone who can follow simple audio and visual commands.

“Speed is the key to saving a life when it comes to a cardiac event. With Yale being so far from a hospital an AED can literally be the difference between life and death” said ODR Commercial Business Development representative Brady Deaton.

In the past, Oklahoma Disaster Restoration has donated defibrillators to Prue Public Schools, Glencoe Public Schools, and San Miguel Schools.

Schools interested in being considered for a donation, contact Deaton by calling (918) 622-7641.