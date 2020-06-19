LifeShare of Oklahoma using technology to track organ delivery

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – LifeShare of Oklahoma has partnered with a technology company to automate tracking donated organs as they are being delivered to transplant teams waiting to save a life.

LifeShare is the federally-designated organ procurement organization (OPO) in the state of Oklahoma and is responsible for organ and tissue donation statewide.

When organs are donated for transplant, the organs either stay locally in the community or are sent to someone awaiting a life-saving organ transplant outside of the state. Organs can travel hundreds to thousands of miles away from the location where they were donated. The associated logistical challenges are complex, including travel by both ground and air.

LifeShare’s prior tracking process consisted of phone calls to dispatchers and drivers to determine where an organ was at any given time. LifeShare is now using technology to create transportation transparency for everyone involved.

LifeShare has partnered with LandAirSea, a tracking asset management company, to incorporate GPS technology into the organ transporting efforts. When the donated organs are not in the custody of a transplant center or LifeShare team member, the device will allow all parties involved to pinpoint their location while in transit.

A link is sent to the receiving transplant team, who can then get near real time location updates. This allows for better planning and utilization of resources and is an added level of security for the organs. The devices are reusable to keep cost and impact on the environment low.

“LifeShare is always working to facilitate best practices in organ donation. We are pleased to implement technology that can benefit all parties involved,” said Jeffrey Orlowski, President and CEO of LifeShare. “While we have not had an issue with an organ being lost in transit, we implemented this practice as a proactive measure because LifeShare believes that as stewards of such a precious gift, we can never be too safe in making sure the donated organs are delivered as intended.”

“This is a prime example of organ procurement organizations exploring opportunities to maximize the gifts from donation,” Orlowski said. “At LifeShare, we are proud to be part of pioneering new techniques that will ultimately save more lives.”