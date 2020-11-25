Light show coming to historic Union Station in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A landmark in Oklahoma City will soon come alive with the Christmas spirit.

Officials with Scissortail Park will kick-off the holiday season with a lighting ceremony at Union Station on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.

Organizers say the light show will feature an eclectic and inclusive mix of music that will periodically be synchronized with the lights.

The light show will run continually from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Sunday, Nov. 29 through Friday, Jan. 1.

