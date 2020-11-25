OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A house in Oklahoma City caught on fire Tuesday when it was struck by lightning.
Oklahoma City firefighters battled the blaze at a home near Northeast 122nd and Air Depot.
Fire officials said lightning struck a decorative lightning spire on the home.
A woman was inside the residence when the lightning struck. She smelled smoke soon after.
No one was injured and flames were contained to the attic.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Lightning sparks house fire in Oklahoma City
- ‘Coonsie’ the raccoon owner George Simmons headed back to home to Idaho without her, for now
- OSDH allowing asymptomatic COVID-19 positive nurses to continue working in emergency situations
- Sunbeam receives $107,000-plus federal grant to support crime victims
- The cold front that brought severe weather to Oklahoma is moving quickly away and the weather looks great for Thanksgiving!