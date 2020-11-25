Lightning sparks house fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A house in Oklahoma City caught on fire Tuesday when it was struck by lightning.

Oklahoma City firefighters battled the blaze at a home near Northeast 122nd and Air Depot.

Fire officials said lightning struck a decorative lightning spire on the home.

A woman was inside the residence when the lightning struck. She smelled smoke soon after.

No one was injured and flames were contained to the attic.

