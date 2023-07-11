OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning.

According to OKCFD, crews responded around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning to a fire at a large 2-story residential structure.

OKCFD battles overnight house fire. Image KFOR.

Officials say the fire started in the attic after lightning struck the chimney of the home. Firefighters were told by occupants outside that there was one person still inside.

Upon entering the home, firefighters found an adult male, unconscious, in the upstairs hallway. Crews were able to rush him outside and begin caring for him.

He was then taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

OKCFD says the house had smoke damage throughout but fire damage was contained to the upstairs and attic.

No other injuries were reported.