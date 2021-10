OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A lightning bolt lit a house on fire in Oklahoma City on Thursday.

The fire ignited in the Rose Creek neighborhood Thursday morning.

A house caught on fire following a lightning strike.

Chopper 4 was overhead as Oklahoma City firefighters battled the blaze. Footage showed smoke rise from a gaping hole in the home’s roof.

Firefighters treated one person who suffered possible smoke inhalation.

Crews at the scene of the fire.

Crews contained most of the damage to the roof and second floor, close to where the lightning struck.