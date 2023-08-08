OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A lighting strike caused a southwest Oklahoma City house to catch on fire early Tuesday morning.

“Pretty much the loudest lightning crash and associated thunder that I’ve ever heard,” said Jake Wetz who lives next door. “Woke up the whole family.”

Wetz told KFOR after being woken up around 3 a.m., he went outside of his house near SW 51st Street and South Czech Hall Road to check out the storm but didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary.

“Then we were woken about 30 minutes later by the fire department,” said Wetz.

The fire department was asking his family to evacuate their home, because the house next door was on fire.

“There was a lot of heavy fire when crews got on scene,” said Cathy Hayes, a Battalion Fire Chief for OKCFD. “We were really worried about the exposure, basically the neighbors that live next to them. There was fire infringing on their homes.”

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the house was under construction, so it wasn’t occupied.

However, the residence is a total loss as a result of the damage. OKCFD estimates the total damage costs $452,000.

The owners told KFOR off camera they have insurance and plan to rebuild.

Wetz’s house also has minor damage.

No injuries were reported.