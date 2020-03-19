Lightning strike to blame for Edmond house fire, officials say

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A lightning strike is believed to have caused an Edmond house fire overnight, fire officials say.

Crews responded to the scene around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday near Penn and Sorghum Mill Rd.

Fire officials tell KFOR a neighbor called the house in after seeing flames coming through the roof of the home.

Several departments responded to the home, including Deer Creek, Edmond and Oakcliff.

Deer Creek firefighters made initial entry into the home, but had to back out when the ceiling started to collapse.

The roof and second floor are considered to be a total loss.

Damage estimates have not yet been released.

Officials believe the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.