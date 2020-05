OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A lightning strike is to blame for a southeast Oklahoma City house fire, officials say.

Around 12:15 a.m. on Friday, two people inside a home near S.E. 89th and Choctaw Rd. heard a loud crash and started smelling smoke.

Fire officials say the two self-evacuated and waited for firefighters to arrive.

Crews extinguished the fire around 1 a.m., and say a lightning strike is what sparked the fire.

Damage estimates are not yet available.

There were no injuries.