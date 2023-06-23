MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – As severe storms move across the metro, apartments in Moore caught fire Friday afternoon after lighting struck the building.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department and Moore firefighters confirm they are battling a three-story apartment fire near 10900 block of S Pennsylvania. 1:25p.m.

According to fire officials via Twitter at 1:44 p.m., “the fire was caused by a lightning strike. Firefighters were to contain the fire damage to one unit. The main body of the fire is extinguished. Crews are pulling shingles and ceiling to make sure all the fire is out. There have been no reports of any injuries.”

Images courtesy: Oklahoma City Fire Department

KFOR has a crew headed to the scene.

No further information has been released at this time.

This story is developing.