MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Home surveillance cameras captured the moments lightning struck a home in Moore Wednesday morning, shocking a man inside through his computer.

“Just sitting there working on my computer and all of a sudden just unbelievable rumbling and we could see the flash of light from in our room,” Brandon Sullivan told KFOR.

He’s talking about a lightning strike that hit his home in Moore Wednesday morning. It fried most of his appliances.

“We’re still trying to get heat back, have some issues with the thermostat, lost a computer monitor, lost some power supplies, security cameras to garage door openers,” he said.

The home that was struck by lightning.

Brandon’s brother, Blake, was there too. He was at his computer at the time and got shocked by the bolt.

“I was just on a work call about to start presenting some slides and just see a huge flash of light and kind of a jolt runs up. My arm came right out through my computer, and I could just feel it run up my arm and down through my legs and, you know, just immediately jumped up out of reaction,” Blake said.

His heart rate doubled. It jumped from 70 to 145, according to data from his smart watch.

“Knocked the wind out of me a little bit,” he said.

Brandon is now tallying the damage, hoping his insurance will cover all of it.

“We’ve had a team out here already to look at the HVAC system, and electricians are coming,” said Brandon. “I’ve already made one trip to Home Depot and Best Buy to start, you know, getting a new thermostat and garage door openers and just trying to get back to the normal life.”