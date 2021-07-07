Lightning strikes near Quail Springs Mall mistaken for gunshots, shoppers panic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Lightning strikes sent a surge of panic coursing through Quail Springs Mall Wednesday.

People inside the mall were on lockdown after many mistook the lightning strikes for gunfire.

Several people at the mall shared their account of the tense situation with KFOR.

“We heard a loud bang and somebody hollered, ‘A gun!’” said Robert Watson, an Oklahoma City resident.

“He pulled the gate and he said everyone needs to come towards the back of the store and that’s what we did,” said Kari Harrill of Oklahoma City.

“Four of my children are in the mall and they say they heard gunshots at the movie theater and they put the movie theater on lockdown,” said Sara Coca of Oklahoma City.

Police arrived at the mall within minutes and set up a perimeter, but they quickly figured out that Mother Nature was the culprit.