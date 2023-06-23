OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a lightening strike that started a fire at an apartment complex near 104th and Penn.

“It was crazy. I actually thought it was at the park right down there because it wasn’t as loud as I would have expected it,” explained Brett Napolitano, a resident.

Crews battled the flames just after 1:00 p.m at Montclair Parc Apartments, but they were able to put the fire out quickly.

” We did see some some smoke and flames coming from the attic or the roof area of a three story apartment building,” said Capt. Scott Douglas.

Although the fire was contained, the department says some units were still damaged.

“The majority of the fire would just involve the attic,” added Capt. Scott Douglas.

No injuries were reported.