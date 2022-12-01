OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Downtown Oklahoma City is getting into the Christmas spirit with the seventh annual Lights On Broadway event.

The event, which is hosted by the Automobile Alley Association and Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership, will be held on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Organizers say more than 600,000 colorful LED lights will curtain the buildings along ten blocks of N. Broadway and side streets, through Jan. 8.

The public is invited to enjoy the stunning light displays and free 15-minute carriage rides that can be reserved online.

Santa will stop by to take photos with families in the Oklahoma City Community Foundation parking lot, located at N.W. 9th St. and Broadway Ave.

Other free activities include Magic Elves, caricatures, face painting, and performances by the Salvation Army Brass Band and Mistletones.

A new addition to the event will be Cory’s Audio Visual Holiday Lightshow, which makes a historic three-story building come to life with various holiday scenes and light schemes.

The show will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is located on the north façade of 900 N. Broadway Ave.

Attendees can arrive in style on the Oklahoma City Streetcar. Rides are free Fridays through Sundays through Jan. 1.

Participating businesses include:

Ash Cigar Lounge

Cargo Room

Church On the Rise

Coffee Slingers Roasters

Common Dear

Factory Obscura’s MIX-TAPE

First United Bank

Good Earth Rocks Gallery

Iguana Mexican Grill

Johnny and June

Junction Coffee

Katiebug’s Sips & Sweets

OKC Repertory Theater

Oklahoma Contemporary

Plenty Mercantile

RCB Bank

S and B’s Burger Joint

Shop Good

Tin Lizzie’s

Urbane Home and Lifestyle

Vanessa House Beer Company.

Free outdoor pop-up activities:

Visits with Santa

Carriage Rides (reservations required)

Magic Elves

Caricatures

Curbside Wrapping Paper Sales

Face Painting

Cory’s Audio Visual Holiday Lightshow

Salvation Army Brass Band (Dec. 3 only)

Mistletones (Dec. 3 only)

Balloon Artist (Dec. 10 only)

Carolers (Dec. 10 only.)