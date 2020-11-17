‘Lights on Broadway’ event featuring changes due to COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular Christmas tradition is getting ready to light up areas near downtown Oklahoma City in style.
The Automobile Alley Association and Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership will host the fifth annual Lights On Broadway event this season.
In order to make the event as safe as possible, it will span four Saturdays; Nov. 21, Nov. 28, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12.
From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Saturday, various retail shops and restaurants will feature special promotions, giveaways, and family-friendly activities.
In addition to the light display, attendees can enjoy outdoor programing and free carriage rides. Instead of waiting in line for a carriage, you can book a reservation online.
The Curbside Chronicle pop-up will return and will be located at NW 8th Street and Broadway Avenue selling holiday wrapping paper benefitting the Wrap Up Homelessness program. One hundred percent of the proceeds from each package of wrapping paper go towards The Curbside Chronicle and its mission to employ and empower men and women transitioning out of homelessness in OKC.
You can arrive in style on the Oklahoma City streetcar. Rides are free Fridays through Sundays beginning Nov. 20 through Jan. 3.
OUTDOOR POP-UP ACTIVITIES
Nov. 21
- Free carriage rides
- Free balloon art
- Salvation Army donation kettle
- Salvation Army brass band
- Free caricatures
- Magic Elf
Nov. 28
- Free carriage rides
- Free balloon art
- Salvation Army donation kettle
- Magic Elf
- Curbside Chronicle, Wrap Up Homelessness
- Interactive Santa Claus snow globe
Dec. 5
- Free carriage rides
- Free balloon art
- Salvation Army kettle
- Free caricatures
- Magic Elf
- Curbside Chronicle, Wrap Up Homelessness
Dec. 12
- Free carriage rides
- Free balloon art
- Salvation Army donation kettle
- Magic Elf
- Curbside Chronicle, Wrap Up Homelessness
- Canterbury Carolers
Attendees are encouraged to wash their hands, wear masks, and maintain six feet between those outside their household.
Lights On Broadway is free and open to the public.
