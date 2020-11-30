Lights on for the holidays at Scissortail Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Just like everything else this year, COVID 19 is affecting the holidays.

Christmas concerts and gatherings are sure to be curtailed in the name of flattening the curve and keeping people safe.

On Saturday night, the City of Oklahoma City unveiled a new way to be festive in their new Scissortail Park.

It’s officially called ‘Union Station Illumination,’ which includes music and lights to get Oklahomans in the holiday mood.

“This is a new lighting show. We light up the outside of Union Station. A lot of the lights are choreographed to music,” said Stacey Aldridge, of Scissortail Park.

Many are familiar with the lights at the Myriad Gardens, but now the city doing the same at Scissortail Park with much more room to social distance.

“Union Station is located on the south end of the park, so it’s by the lake. I really think you will be able to see these beautiful lights from anywhere in the park on the south side. You can probably stand on the hill and see it or on the bridge over the water. It’s going to be beautiful,” said Aldridge.

The park has held safe gatherings all summer long but COVID-19 precautions were certainly in mind for the holiday season.

“That was our hope this season. We added extra holiday lights and the show at Union just to give people the opportunity to come out and enjoy a safe, socially distanced, outdoor activity that they can do on their own and enjoy at their leisure,” said Aldridge.

Organizers say enjoyment is the name of the game for the actual light show itself.

“It’s a great, eclectic mix of music from all different genres so we are trying to make it something for everyone. It’s just a beautiful, wonderful way to come out and celebrate the holidays,” said Aldridge.

The lights are slated to be on each night from 6 p.m. through 11p.m. until New Year’s Day.

