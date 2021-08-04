Like makeovers? How about an Extreme Mustang Makeover that’s family friendly!

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — There are still wild Mustangs in America and some are getting an extreme makeover.

Here’s how it works: Adult and youth competitors showcase the relationship and trust built with these wild horses after approximately 120 days of training.

Learn more about the Mustang Heritage Foundation

The horses and trainers show off athleticism and versatility.

Slide through these pictures to see some of the past transformations and new skills these horses have learned.

Mustangs. Pic from The Mustang Heritage Foundation

Just like any kind of makeover there is a before and after and those in attendance will be shown the transformation each horse has undergone.

There is also a big incentive with more than $40,000 in cash and prizes at stake.

Tickets are on sale now and is slated to take place August 12-14 at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.

General admission tickets for the exhilarating Freestyle Finals that will determine the Oklahoma Extreme Mustang Makeover champion start at $15. Get closer to the action by choosing Gold or Silver box seat options, starting at $25. VIP packages, which include premium seating, drink tickets, and access to the VIP Reception, are available for $60. Reserve tickets online to secure a seat now or purchase tickets at the event.