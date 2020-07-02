Limited-edition cup supporting Oklahoma schools returns at OnCue

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – OnCue has launched a new cup that will support Oklahoma schools with money going directly to local school systems.

The Oklahoma Schools limited-edition cups are now in OnCue stores across the state. For every cup sold, OnCue will give 50 cents directly to each store’s local school system.



“We are all facing so much uncertainty, it is important for us to show our support for our local schools, teachers and students as they work through unprecedented challenges,” said Laura Aufleger, President of OnCue.



It’s the third consecutive year OnCue has released a Supporting Oklahoma Schools cup, first created in response to the teacher walkout in 2018. More than $40,000 has been raised for local schools through the program. The cups are expected to raise an additional $20,000 this year.



“We encourage everyone to not only purchase a cup for themselves but a teacher or student in their life as well,” said Aufleger.



OnCue operates stores in 24 Oklahoma school districts. The donations to each district will depend on their local stores’ sales.

The cup retails for $1.99 and is available now through September or as long as supplies last. All fundraiser cups are for sale in stores and through OnCue drive-thrus.

