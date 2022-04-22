OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A City of Oklahoma City project will cause a busy road to be narrowed starting this Sunday.

Lincoln Boulevard will narrow at NE 28th Street beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday and remain narrowed through May, Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials said.

Drivers should anticipate the following Lincoln Boulevard closures:

The left lane of northbound Lincoln Boulevard will be closed between NE 28th Street and NE 32nd Street;

Turns from north and southbound Lincoln Boulevard to eastbound NE 29th Street will be intermittently restricted;

Turns from north and southbound Lincoln Boulevard to east and westbound NE 30th Street will be intermittently restricted.

Contact the City of Oklahoma City at (405) 297-2535 for more information.