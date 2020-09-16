Lincoln County man accused of multiple counts of child pornography

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Lincoln County man is accused of uploading and distributing over 100 child porn images online.

Daniel Ray Denwalt, 57, of Wellston faces multiple charges, including aggravated possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma computer crimes act, according to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation news release.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) forwarded a cyber tip they received from an electronic service provider to OSBI agents, according to the news release.

The tip said that Denwalt uploaded over 100 images of child pornography and shared the images with a chat group, the news release states.

OSBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit investigated the tip and arrested Denwalt at his home off of East 840 Road in Wellston.

Denwalt was booked into the Lincoln County Detention Center.

“If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com. You can also contact the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov,” the news release states.

