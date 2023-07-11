LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says a Lincoln County man has been arrested on child pornography charges after the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit received a tip about the crime Monday.

On July 10, OSBI special agents were informed that 56-year-old Robert Tippy possessed explicit images of children on his computer.

Later that day, the ICAC unit, along with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at Tippy’s residence.

Based on evidence discovered through his electronic devices, Tippy was interviewed and arrested on charges of Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography and Violation of Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

He was booked into the Lincoln County Jail.