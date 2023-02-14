LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating after a father was shot and killed by his 15-year-old son Tuesday.

According to authorities, the 15-year-old called police around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, saying his father had cornered him with a knife so he shot his father.

The man was was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies are now investigating what led to the confrontation. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation will assist.

The sheriff’s office says the 15-year-old is not under arrest at this time.