NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – With football season just a few weeks away, OU announced several changes to its tailgating policy.

“One of the big reasons I came to OU was just because the football community was so large,” said Clark Record, a freshman at OU. “So, I’m super excited just to come and see the football games and tailgate with everybody.”

This season, the university is adding a new tailgating location along the south side of Lindsey Street between Asp and Jenkins Avenues. Fans must stay on the grassy area between the Lindsey Street curb and the north side of the sidewalk.

It’s the first-time fans are allowed to tailgate on the popular street in more than five years.

Soonerscoop.com’s Eddie Radosevich has been the leader behind the “Make Lindsey Street Great Again” campaign, which he says started out as a joke, but did have a serious element to it.

“When I was in college. Lindsey Street used to be a massive deal,” said Radosevich. “Hopefully the kids down there nowadays will kind of pick up where everybody left off a couple of years ago.”

Set-up times for tailgaters have also changed this year.

“Out of respect for students who reside on campus, fans setting up tailgate equipment at the Lindsey Street designated area will be permitted to begin at 7 a.m. on the day of a home football game,” said the University. “Space may be occupied beginning at 5 p.m. on the day immediately preceding the game, but stakes may not go into the ground until 7 a.m. on game day.”

All other campus areas designated for private and public tailgating are the same as the 2022 season. For these locations, space may be occupied beginning at noon the day before a home football game, but stakes may not go into the ground until 5 p.m.

The university also said that five and a half hours prior to home games, all roads and access around the stadium will be closed. Public parking on campus is limited but is available in some lots for $30.

OU kicks off the season on Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. against Arkansas State.

Find the full list of changes here.