Lineman shocked while restoring power to Oklahoma City now home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A father of three who was injured while working to restore power to Oklahomans during October’s ice storm is now back home with his family.

Last month, 36-year-old Marshall Rosenblad from Iowa was badly shocked while trying to restore power to the area of N.W. 23rd and May Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Rosenblad was rushed to OU Health in critical condition.

“We are there with him through prayer, but we can’t wait till the day he’s on two feet and smiling,” Candi Powell, Rosenblad’s cousin, told KFOR.

The 36-year-old’s body suffered from a high voltage shock, sending his heart into overdrive.

Marshall’s coworkers rushed to rescue him from the pole.

“Whenever there is a calling for him to go somewhere, he won’t turn it down,” Powell said.

Marshall’s family tells KFOR he’s been a lineman for 15 years.

After waking from a medically-induced coma, Rosenblad was able to walk out of the hospital on his own.

Now, Rosenblad is back home in Iowa with his family.

The company he works for calls his recovery a miracle.

LATEST STORIES: