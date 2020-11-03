Lineman shocked while trying to restore power to metro area

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a scary situation on Monday as electric crews worked to restore power to thousands of Oklahomans still in the dark.

Officials say a lineman working with OG&E was badly shocked while trying to restore electricity near N.W. 23rd and May Ave.

Oklahoma City firefighters say the lineman is from Iowa and was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

OG&E released the following statement:

“An assisting utility crew employee was injured in Oklahoma City earlier this afternoon. The assisting employee has been transported to the hospital for treatment. Our thoughts and prayers are with our colleague and we are in contact with his home company to help in any way possible. Few details are known at this time. Safety in an integral part of the OG&E culture and we are working closely with the proper authorities to investigate the cause of the incident.”

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter