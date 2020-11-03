Lineman shocked while trying to restore power to metro area

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a scary situation on Monday as electric crews worked to restore power to thousands of Oklahomans still in the dark.

Officials say a lineman working with OG&E was badly shocked while trying to restore electricity near N.W. 23rd and May Ave.

Oklahoma City firefighters say the lineman is from Iowa and was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

OG&E released the following statement:

“An assisting utility crew employee was injured in Oklahoma City earlier this afternoon. The assisting employee has been transported to the hospital for treatment. Our thoughts and prayers are with our colleague and we are in contact with his home company to help in any way possible. Few details are known at this time. Safety in an integral part of the OG&E culture and we are working closely with the proper authorities to investigate the cause of the incident.”

