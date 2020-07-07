Lines continue at Reed Center for OESC event

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – It was another busy day Tuesday at the Reed Center for the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission event.

Folks lined up hoping to get assistance filing an unemployment claim.

“I got about another couple weeks in savings and that’s it. I’m kicked out,” said Timothy Wiley.

Savings are dwindling for people across the state.

On Tuesday, another 500 people were called in to the Reed Center to meet face-to-face with an OESC agent.

Others waited in line outside, getting a pass to come back a different day.

“I went in to register to come in for Wednesday, so hopefully something will happen on the positive side so I can get my life back together,” said Wiley.

With thousands of unemployment claims denied, we asked interim executive director Shelley Zumwalt the top reasons claims are not getting approved.

“Usually, it’s not complete denials. There’s people getting hung up on a question, not agreement from the information we get from OTC and their wages” said Zumwalt, “There’s a whole bunch of different issues but a lot of them is getting hung up on a question or some detail that stops their claim so we can review it.”

Zumwalt tellings News 4 there’s about 45,000 people that have either entered their information into the system and never filed a weekly claim, or just haven’t entered all of their information.

She says a percentage of those people are the ones in line.

“There’s no work. My shoes are muddy so I’ve been trying to do something but I can’t do much because it will cancel my unemployment,” said Joshua Eichel.

Regardless, people are getting antsy to see some relief.

“You name it – I’ve had to cut back on it,” said Wiley.

