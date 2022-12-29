EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A cavalcade of cars filled with winter coats for Brad Edwards’ Warmth 4 Winter were unloaded at Legacy Cleaners in Edmond.

The generous Lions Club of Mustang recently collected 287 winter jackets on the heels of that Siberian cold front. Lions Club president, Rob Estes says helping each other is what we all need to do to make our world a better place.

Lions Club President Rob Estes. Image KFOR. Volunteers unloading coats. Image KFOR.

“Our motto is we serve plain and simple: We’re here to serve. We’re here to fill a need. And we’re here to do what made America great is people like this who volunteer their time to help each other.” said Estes.

Now, you may have noticed the children in the video, those are the “Little Lions,” they volunteered with the Mustang Lions Club along with their parents to drop off all those coats. And they got a good work out.

“Little Lions”. Image KFOR.

“Little Lions” volunteering for Warmth 4 Winter. Image KFOR.

“Little Lions” volunteering for Warmth 4 Winter. Image KFOR.

“I like that we have to help people in our community that it’s cold out here. We can help people.” said Little Lion, Abby Southern.

All the coats will be thoroughly cleaned by our Warmth 4 Winter partner, Legacy Cleaners. They will then make sure thy coats are delivered by our other partner, Two Men And A Truck and taken to The Salvation Army so they can be distributed to Oklahomans in need.