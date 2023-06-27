OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Independence Day is fast approaching and many cities across the metro are celebrating with events from the first to the fourth!

Bethany

Bethany Freedom Festival will be held on July 1 this year. There will be a parade, car show, crafts fair, food trucks and more. Fireworks will end the night, of course.

Blanchard

Blanchard’s Independence Celebration will be held July 3 from 6-10 p.m. at 10th and Higway 62.

Edmond

Edmond’s LibertyFest will hold a parade at 9 a.m. July 4th and end out the day of festivities with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Midwest City

Midwest City’s Tribute to Liberty will be July 4 at Joe B. Barnes Regional Park, beginning at 7 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9:45 p.m.

Moore

Celebration in the Heartland will be held July 4 at Buck Thomas Park, starting at 2 p.m. and ending with fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Norman

The City of Norman will host its 2023 Fourth Fest at Reaves Park, 2501 Jenkins Avenue, beginning at 5 p.m. July 4. Live music begins at 6 p.m., a cornhole tournament begins at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks start at 9:45 p.m.

Oklahoma City

July 1: Frontier City will hold its July 4th Festival for three fun-filled days, July 1, 2 and 4. The nights will end with fireworks at 9 p.m.

RIVERSPORT’s Stars & Stripes River Festival starts July 1 at 11 a.m. and ends with fireworks at 9 p.m.

July 2: Frontier City’s July 4th Festival continues.

July 3: Oklahoma City Philharmonic presents Red, White, & BOOM Monday, July 3, 8:30 p.m. at Scissortail Park.

July 4: The Oklahoma City Dodgers take on the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7 p.m. and finish out with a postgame firework show.

Frontier City’s July 4th Festival celebrates its final day.

Piedmont

The Piedmont Freedom Festival will be held July 4 near Ranchwood Park, beginning at 5 p.m. There will be a parade at 6 p.m. and fireworks after dark.

Purcell

Purcell’s Independence Day Celebration will be held June 30, starting at 5 p.m.

There will be a car show, basketball tournament, and fireworks throughout the evening.

Stillwater

Stillwater’s Boomer Blast will be held July 4 at Boomer Lake Park. Food trucks open at 6 p.m. and fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Tuttle

Tuttle’s Fireworks in the Park will be July 3.

Fireworks will be launched behind the Tuttle High School with viewing all around the downtown area. Show will begin after nightfall.

Yukon

Yukon’s Freedom Fest will be held Monday, July 3, from 5-10 p.m. and Tuesday, July 4, from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. at Chisholm Trail Park (500 W Vandament) and City Park (2200 S Holly Ave).

Yukon Public Schools will be giving away free books for all ages and interests at Shedeck Elementary from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 4!