List: Concerts, shows at Chesapeake Energy Arena affected by COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with Chesapeake Energy Arena are giving an update to concerts and shows that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

If your show has been canceled you will automatically receive a refund from your point of purchase.

If your show has been postponed, your tickets will be good for the rescheduled date.

If your show is not listed, it is still scheduled to go on as planned at this time.

If you purchased tickets in-person with cash through our Box Office, contact officials at The Peake at info@chesapeakearena.com.

Update to concerts and shows

CHER: The concert originally scheduled for March 12 has been rescheduled to September 18.

GLOBETROTTERS: The games originally scheduled for March 14 have been postponed.

MERCY ME: The concert originally scheduled for March 21 has been rescheduled to October 3.

MICHAEL BUBLE: The concert originally scheduled for April 3 has been rescheduled for February 17, 2021.

PEARL JAM: The concert originally scheduled for April 6 has been postponed.

OZUNA: The concert originally scheduled for April 11 has been canceled.

FOO FIGHTERS: The concert originally scheduled for April 16 has been rescheduled to December 1.

BABY SHARK: The event originally scheduled for April 17 has been postponed.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: The event originally scheduled for May 2 has been canceled.

JOJO SIWA: The concert originally scheduled for June 5 has been postponed.

JEFF DUNHAM: The event originally scheduled for June 12 has been rescheduled to October 1.

TOOL: The concert originally scheduled for June 17 has been canceled.

JOURNEY: The concert originally scheduled for June 19 has been canceled.

CODY JOHNSON: The concert orginaly scheduled for June 26 has been canceled.

ELTON JOHN: The concert originally scheduled for July 5 has been postponed.

MAROON 5: The concert originally scheduled for August 4 has been postponed.

BACKSTREET BOYS: The concert originally scheduled for August 22 has been rescheduled to September 12, 2021.

JIMMY BUFFETT: The concert originally scheduled for October 15 has been canceled.